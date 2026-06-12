Cognizant To Exit Nasdaq-100 After Two Decades; AI Firms Added In Quarterly Rebalance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has been dropped from the Nasdaq 100 index, effective June 22, for the first time in two decades.

The removal is part of the June quarterly rebalance and comes amid higher pressure on global software stocks, as market sentiment shifts towards chipmakers like Micron Technology Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.