TCS Launches India's First Oracle AI Data Platform Lab In Kolkata

Tata Consultancy Services on Friday launched India's first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Centre of Excellence (CoE) here to help enterprises accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence and data-driven transformation.

The facility at Delta Park Lords in Kolkata has been set up in collaboration with Oracle and will support customers in addressing challenges such as fragmented data systems, slow analytics cycles, limited AI scalability and operational inefficiencies, the IT major said.

TCS said the lab will leverage Oracle AI Data Platform, which combines Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database and OCI Enterprise AI, to help organisations make enterprise data AI-ready and deploy AI-powered applications and automation at scale.

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The IT services major also plans to establish similar Oracle AI Data Platform Labs and Centres of Excellence in four more Indian cities over the next three years, a statement said. "The facility is designed to accelerate the journey from ideation to experimentation to full-scale deployment," said Sudipto Ray, Vice President and Global Head, Oracle Practice, TCS.

Oracle India Head of Alliances and Channels Technology Arvind Mehra said the initiative would help customers convert data into business outcomes through AI-driven insights and intelligent automation.

The move strengthens TCS's investments in AI engineering, intelligent data platforms and advanced analytics. The company said it has a centralised team of 26,000 Oracle-skilled professionals across India to support clients' AI initiatives.

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