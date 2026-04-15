No More 'Shaitan' or 'Sheru': Rajasthan Wants Dignified Names for Students

Unusual or potentially derogatory names such as 'Sheru', 'Shaitan' and others that often find their way into school registers in Rajasthan may soon be phased out as the state government has launched the ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan', aimed at encouraging the adoption of more meaningful and dignified names for students.

The initiative, rolled out by the School Education Department, seeks to address concerns that children with awkward or inappropriate names are often subjected to ridicule, which can adversely affect their confidence and self-esteem as they grow older.

"Such names can become a source of embarrassment for children and may have a lasting impact on their self-esteem," School Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Tuesday as reported by news agency PTI.

The minister noted that in many cases, names are given without adequate thought to their long-term social or emotional implications. “Sometimes parents choose names without understanding their meanings or due to social influences. As children mature, these names can create a sense of inferiority,” he added.

ALSO READ: Child Education Allowance: Eligibility Rules, What's Changed, And What's Not

What Is Sarthak Naam Abhiyan?

As part of the Sarthak Naam Abhiyan campaign, the department has identified around 2,000 to 3,000 students in government and private schools whose names are considered inappropriate or potentially harmful. A curated list of nearly 3,000 alternative names which is complete with meanings has been prepared to assist parents in selecting suitable replacements. The list includes 1,541 names for girls and 1,409 for boys, officials said.

Officials said the department believes that a person's name reflects his or her social identity and values, and negative or flawed names can adversely impact a child's mental development and confidence.

Schools have been directed to sensitively identify students with such names and engage with parents through parent-teacher meetings and School Management Committees to encourage opting for positive names. The minister also stressed the need to eliminate caste-based or derogatory terms from official records. "Words that have historically been used in a derogatory manner should not be recorded. Respectful alternatives must be adopted," he said.

According to officials, parents of newly admitted students will be given the option to select names from the suggested list at the time of admission, while existing students can apply for name changes as per prescribed rules. Senior officials will monitor the implementation of the campaign and review its progress periodically, they added.

ALSO READ: How Parents Can Save Taxes Using Children's Education Allowances

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.