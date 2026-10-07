Rahul Gandhi Dragged Into Bus, Detained By Delhi Police Near Jantar Mantar | Watch

INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained by Delhi Police as they led a major protest over alleged “vote chori”, electoral-roll revision and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

As the political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission intensified for a second consecutive day, the leaders's latest action followed a strategy meeting in Central Delhi on October 7. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosted the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi Detained Near Jantar Mantar

Following the meeting, Rahul Gandhi announced that Opposition leaders would head to Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, to continue their campaign against the Election Commission.

The leaders travelled towards the venue in buses, but Delhi Police stopped them and erected barricades. Police cited the absence of prior permission for the proposed protest. Authorities said permission for such demonstrations normally needs to be sought in advance.

As the standoff intensified, Rahul Gandhi was dragged into a police bus and detained along with other Opposition leaders. The detention came a day after he, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other leaders were detained during an attempted march to the Election Commission.

On Tuesday, Opposition MPs had attempted to march to the Election Commission office, demanding action against the poll panel and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Police stopped the march, citing the lack of official permission.

After being blocked by barricades, the leaders staged a prolonged sit-in at and around Akashvani Bhavan.

Delhi Police later registered FIRs against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders over the alleged unauthorised entry and protest.

Election Commission Dispute

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of undermining the electoral process through the revision of voter lists and has repeatedly raised allegations of “vote chori”. Rahul Gandhi has also questioned the legitimacy of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner and demanded his removal.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, has maintained that established protocol requires official delegations to meet inside its premises. It has rejected requests for large Opposition delegations to hold meetings at alternative locations, including the Parliament House Annexe.

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