Punjab Police Bust ISI-Funded Terror Module In Amritsar, Recover AK-47, Glock Pistols

The Amritsar Rural Police have dismantled a terror module funded by the ISI, as well as a trans-border arms trafficking operation, capturing two suspects and seizing rifles, handguns, and ammunition, as stated by the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police stated, “An FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, #Amritsar Rural. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network. PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance approach against terrorism, illegal arms trafficking and organized crime.”

Also Read: Delhi Police Busts Terror Module, Arrests Eight Suspects With Alleged Pakistan's ISI Links

A single AK-47 rifle accompanied by 2 magazines and 36 live rounds, as well as 3 advanced Glock 9 mm handguns, was seized from the operation.

Suspects tied to IED explosion of Nalagarh Police Station

Previously, on Feb. 22, 2026, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in conjunction with Counter Intelligence SAS Nagar, successfully captured two major suspects tied to the IED (RDX) explosion at Nalagarh Police Station (Himachal Pradesh) on Jan. 1.

As per the release, the detainees have been recognized as Mahavir, aka Kaka and Manpreet aka Mani, who both reside in SBS Nagar, Punjab. In the operation, a 9mm Glock firearm, along with ammunition, was seized from them, according to Hindustan Times.

Initial inquiries have uncovered that the suspects were functioning under the guidance of overseas figures. Gopi Nawashehria and Jassi Kulam, both linked to the banned militant group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI); moreover, it was confirmed that the suspects, along with their associates, had acquired shipments containing explosives (RDX) and grenades under the orders of their foreign controllers.

Also Read: Red Alert Sounded In Punjab After Blast Near Red Fort In Delhi

One of these explosives (RDX) was utilised in carrying out the explosion at Nalagarh Police Station, as per the HT report.

Law enforcement agencies are currently scrutinizing the smartphones and social networking profiles of the suspects to follow their connections and reveal the broader web implicated in the scheme, according to Lokamat Times.

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