Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: AAP Storms With 220 Seats; Congress Wins 90 Seats

The Punjab civic polls are seen as a litmus test for the ruling party, which is hoping to retain power in the state.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: AAP Storms With 220 Seats; Congress Wins 90 Seats
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live
22 minutes ago

Counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab commenced at 8 am on Friday amid tight security arrangements. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading with 220 seats so far, followed by Congress winning 90 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 75 seats each. BJP has secured 20 seats so far.

Elections to 102 municipal bodies across eight municipal corporations -- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot -- along with 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats were held using ballot papers on May 26, recording a turnout of 63.94%

A total of 7,554 candidates are in the fray for the local body elections, seen as crucial for all the major political parties in Punjab – AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD – in the run-up to next year's Assembly polls.

Officials said two micro observers have been deputed for each counting centre who will be working under the direct supervision of the general observer for that district. Entry into the counting hall shall be restricted only to the authorised persons, they said.

Earlier, the opposition parties had accused the AAP government of misusing official machinery during the elections. The civic polls are seen as a litmus test for the ruling party, which is hoping to retain power in the state.

May 29, 2026 14:59 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: Jalandhar Results

In Jalandhar district’s 99 wards, AAP won 49, Congress won 21, and Independents took 22. BJP secured 3 wards, while SAD and BSP won 2 each.

May 29, 2026 14:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: AAP Wins In Gidderbaha

According to officials, AAP candidates have won 201 wards, while the Congress nominees have been declared winners in 55. The Shiromani Akali Dal candidates have won 61 wards, followed by the BJP nominees at 11 wards.

In the Gidderbaha municipal council, the AAP won 13 out of 19 wards. Gidderbaha is considered a stronghold of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In Anandpur Sahib, the AAP won 11 out of 13 wards.

 

(Source: PTI)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Nifty Falls Over 200 Points In Five Minutes, Sensex Down 1,000 Points — Here's Why

Nifty Falls Over 200 Points In Five Minutes, Sensex Down 1,000 Points — Here's Why

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source