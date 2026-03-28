'Need To Ensure Freedom Of Navigation': PM Modi Speaks With Saudi Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on a phone call and discussed the escalating conflict in West Asia, amid growing concerns over attacks on energy facilities and threats to maritime trade routes.

In a post on X handle, PM Modi said, “Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.”

He added that India condemned attacks on regional energy infrastructure and stressed the need to keep shipping lines open and secure.

Also Read: PM Modi Says India Confronting West Asia Crisis With 'Full Strength'

Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.



I reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.



We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

PM Modi also reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on energy infrastructure and thanked the Saudi leader for continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in the kingdom.

The latest conversation comes as the Middle East conflict enters the second month. The war in the region has widened over the past month and raised alarms about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.

On March 2, the Prime Minister and bin Salman had discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia, and agreed on the need to restore regional peace and stability.

PM Modi recently discussed the importance of keeping the strait open in a separate call with US. President Donald Trump, underlining India's concern over disruptions to oil and shipping flows.

Also Read: 'Don't Let Our Enemies...': Iran Issues Stern Warning To Gulf Countries Amid War With US, Israel

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