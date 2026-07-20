PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bhogapuram Airport In Andhra Next Month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on August 1, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced. Naidu said the airport would transform the North Andhra region's economic landscape. He stated that the airport would create new opportunities and significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of the region, the New Indian Express reported.

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As noted by the New Indian Express, Chief Minister Naidu chaired a high-level review meeting to assess arrangements for the inauguration and directed officials to ensure that the event is conducted on a grand scale befitting the significance of the project. The Andhra Pradesh government plans to organise the inauguration as a landmark event, reflecting the importance of the airport for the state.

Naidu compared the expected impact of the Bhogapuram Airport to Hyderabad's Shamshabad International Airport, saying that it could similarly transform North Andhra by becoming a major driver of regional development. He stated that the airport would play a pivotal role in the development of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region, the New Indian Express reported.

According to the report, The airport project, which was initiated during the Telugu Desam Party government in 2014, was expedited by the present NDA coalition government and completed within two years.

Earlier this month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said the airport had received all the necessary operational clearances and that commercial flight operations would begin within a week of the Prime Minister inaugurating the facility. He stated that the airport has been designed to handle upto 40 million passengers annually in the long term.

The terminal building is inspired by the shape of a flying fish, reflecting the culture and heritage of north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The airport also includes a cargo terminal with an annual handling capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, aimed at supporting exports from the region's aqua, pharmaceutical, mango and agricultural sectors, the New Indian Express reported.

Connectivity Plans as per the report state that:

The state government is planning seven traffic-free approach roads to improve access to the airport.

A six lane coastal corridor connecting RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram is also planned.

A proposal for a double-decker metro link from Visakhapatnam to the airport is under consideration by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

State leaders believe that the airport will emerge as a key catalyst for investment, tourism, industrial growth and employment generation across the region.

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