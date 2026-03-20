Petrol Prices On March 20: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad And Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices steadied across most cities on Friday, March 20, 2026, with minor changes recorded in select locations. Fuel prices are updated every day at 6 a.m.

In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 per litre, while in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 103.54. Chennai recorded Rs 100.93, Kolkata Rs 105.41, and Bangalore Rs 102.92. Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow also saw retail prices stable/adjusted at Rs 107.5, Rs 94.48, and Rs 94.69 respectively.

Diesel was available at Rs 87.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 90.03 in Mumbai, Rs 92.48 in Chennai, Rs 92.02 in Kolkata, and Rs 90.99 in Bangalore.

Fuel prices in India are influenced by global crude oil trends, foreign exchange rates, and local taxes. State-run oil marketing companies adjust retail prices daily based on international benchmarks and refinery input costs.

Premium Petrol Prices Hiked

However, amid the ongoing tensions in Middle East, oil companies had to increased the prices of premium petrol. Hindustan Petroleum Cop. on Friday raised the price of ‘Speed/Power' premium petrol by Rs 2.09 per litre effective immediately amid elevated international crude oil prices. Similarly, prices for BPCL's Speed, HPCL's Power and IOCL's XP95 will be increased between Rs 2.09 per litre and Rs 2.35 per litre.

ALSO READ: Premium Petrol Gets Costlier: BPCL, HPCL, IOCL Hike Prices Amid US-Iran War

Oil prices eased on Friday after hitting their highest levels since mid-2022, as signals from the US and Israel helped calm markets unsettled by escalating tensions in the Gulf. Brent crude slipped toward $107 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered near $94.

Despite the dip, oil markets remain under pressure from one of the most severe supply shocks in recent history. The conflict has disrupted nearly 10 million barrels per day of output across Gulf producers, according to international estimates. Brent prices have surged nearly 50% this month, reflecting the global nature of the disruption. In contrast, WTI has lagged, weighed down by US-specific dynamics.

Recent strikes have intensified concerns. Damage to key energy infrastructure—including a major liquefied natural gas facility in Qatar—has underscored the long-term risks, with repairs expected to take years. Meanwhile, the near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route, continues to choke supply flows.

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