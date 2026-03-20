Premium Petrol Gets Costlier: BPCL, HPCL, IOCL Hike Prices Amid US-Iran War

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, Indian oil companies have hiked the prices of premium petrol. However, there is no change in price of regular petrol.

Hindustan Petroleum Cop. on Friday raised the price of ‘Speed/Power' premium petrol by Rs 2.09 per litre effective immediately amid elevated international crude oil prices. According to the HPCL website, 'power' is a branded premium petrol blended with special additives designed to improve engine performance, acceleration, and fuel efficiency while reducing engine deposits and knocking. It is available in specialized variants, including high-octane poWer95 and poWer99, designed for modern, high-performance vehicles, offering superior combustion and a smoother driving experience.

Similarly, prices for BPCL's Speed, HPCL's Power and IOCL's XP95 will be increased between Rs 2.09 per litre and Rs 2.35 per litre.

High Oil Prices

Oil prices eased on Friday after hitting their highest levels since mid-2022, as signals from the US and Israel helped calm markets unsettled by escalating tensions in the Gulf. Brent crude slipped toward $107 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered near $94.

ALSO READ: HPCL Hikes Premium 'Power' Petrol Rate By Rs 2 Per Litre

Despite the dip, oil markets remain under pressure from one of the most severe supply shocks in recent history. The conflict has disrupted nearly 10 million barrels per day of output across Gulf producers, according to international estimates. Brent prices have surged nearly 50% this month, reflecting the global nature of the disruption. In contrast, WTI has lagged, weighed down by US-specific dynamics.

Recent strikes have intensified concerns. Damage to key energy infrastructure—including a major liquefied natural gas facility in Qatar—has underscored the long-term risks, with repairs expected to take years. Meanwhile, the near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route, continues to choke supply flows.

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