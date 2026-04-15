Petrol, Diesel Prices Updated On April 15: Check New Rates In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And More

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on April 15, even as global crude prices showed signs of stabilising after a sharp selloff. This is after renewed diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran offered cautious optimism to markets rattled by supply disruptions.

In the national capital, petrol is still selling at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Rates are comparatively steeper in Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 103.50 per litre and diesel at about Rs 90.01 per litre. With state elections approaching, the government may prefer to keep auto fuels under control.

In a first since fuel price deregulation, Indian state-run oil marketing companies will pay refineries a discounted price for petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and kerosene to limit mounting losses from a self-imposed freeze on retail fuel prices, sources said.

Macquarie Group, in a report on 'India Fuel Retail', said, "At spot petrol-diesel pricing of $135-165 per barrel, we estimate India's oil marketing companies lose Rs 18 and Rs 35 per litre on petrol and diesel sales (respectively)." Every $10 per barrel increase in crude adds roughly Rs 6 per litre to marketing losses, the report said. The brokerage flagged a high likelihood of retail fuel price hikes after elections in key states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu at the end of this month.

ALSO READ: Fuel Price Freeze: Rs 18/Litre Loss On Petrol, Rs 35 On Diesel

Fuel Rates on April 15 City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Chennai 100.84 92.39 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.16 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Patna 105.71 91.49 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Lucknow 95.34 88.50

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Stabilises Near $94 As US-Iran Dialogue Gains Momentum Again

Global Oil Prices

Brent crude hovered above $94 a barrel after tumbling nearly 5% in the previous session, while US benchmark WTI traded close to $90.

The recovery comes as both sides look to resume negotiations within days, with the aim of extending a ceasefire that is due to lapse next week. While multiple locations are being considered for the next round, the urgency of talks reflects growing concerns over prolonged supply disruptions.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, have hiked the price of industrial diesel by Rs 28.22 per litre, a 25% increase, to Rs 137.81 per litre. This applies to high-speed diesel sold in bulk to commercial and industrial establishments.

Prices of commercial LPG were hiked by Rs 195.50 on April 1, on the back of surge in global crude oil prices linked to the escalating Middle East conflict. A 19-kg commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies. Commercial liquefied petroleum gas rates were last increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG rates, which were last hiked by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged, according to news agency PTI. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

Get all the latest updates on the US, Israel-Iran war here.

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