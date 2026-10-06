Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 6: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Crude oil prices edged further lower on Oct 6 but inched up later. As Middle East supplies are surging, along with the major push by the G7 countries releasing the emergency crude stockpile, concerns over crude supply are reducing. Having said that, the geopolitical tension is still brewing with fresh attacks by Houthis on Saudi Arabian targets.

Brent crude Oct. futures were trading at $100.59 per barrel, up by 0.27% from its previous close at around 1:37 a.m. UTC; however, it opened at $100.23, lower than the previous close at $100.32 per barrel.

Similarly, West Texas Intermediate crude also opened lower at $89.27 per barrel, against the previous close at $89.43; however, at around 1:37 a.m. UTC, the price marginally inched up to $89.47, gaining 0.04% against the previous close.

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Domestic fuel prices, however, remained unchanged on Oct. 6 as state-run oil marketing companies continue to absorb the price volatility.

Petrol prices on October 6

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on October 6

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

State-run oil marketing companies consider several factors like the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, and dealer margins to determine domestic fuel prices, apart from international crude prices; thus, domestic prices do not change with every change in global crude prices. In India, petrol and diesel prices across cities were last altered at the end of May 2026.

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