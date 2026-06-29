Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 29 With Crude At $73: Check New Fuel Rates In Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, And More

Fuel and brent crude prices had been pushed higher across the board on supply concerns during the US-Iran war. However, on Monday, brent crude hovered near $73 as US and Iran agreed to halt attacks.

The recovery comes after heightened tensions saw the US strike Iranian military targets in retaliation for Tehran's attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel have remain unchanged on Monday, June 29.

Ever since the US-Iran War began, fuel prices have been hiked for four times, with the latest increase of Rs 2.6 and Rs 2.7 per litre respectively announced last month. So far, prices have increased by Rs 7.5-8 since the start of the war.

Oil manufacturing companies' (OMCs) under-recoveries have also seen a notable reduction, as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday. For petrol, the under-recoveries are down 83% to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 24 per litre on petrol, as on April 1. While diesel's under-recoveries saw a 75% reduction to Rs 27 per litre from Rs 105 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre on June 29.

Petrol prices on June 29

Petrol price in Delhi : Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata : Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai : Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai : Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on June 29

Diesel price in Delhi : Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata : Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai : Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad : 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

ALSO READ: Oil Prices On June 29: Brent Crude Hovers Near $73 As US, Iran Agree To Halt Attacks

Global Crude Prices

Oil prices rebounded on Monday after reports that the United States and Iran had agreed to halt attacks against each other following a fresh military flare-up over the weekend, easing fears of a prolonged escalation in the Middle East.

Brent crude rose as much as 1.9% to $73.39 a barrel before trimming some gains, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $70 a barrel. The recovery comes after heightened tensions saw the US strike Iranian military targets in retaliation for Tehran's attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

According to an Axios report citing US officials, Washington and Tehran have agreed to meet in Doha on Tuesday for further discussions aimed at preventing further escalation. The prospect of renewed diplomacy helped improve market sentiment after days of volatility driven by fears over potential supply disruptions.

The latest flashpoint involved the Kiku, a very large crude carrier transporting around 2 million barrels of Qatari crude, which was struck near the Strait of Hormuz.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements.

Additionally, central excise duty and state-level value added tax or VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel. This is why fuel rates differ across all cities.

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