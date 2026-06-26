Passport vs Citizenship Proof: Shashi Tharoor Raises Questions Over MEA Stand

Questioning the logic behind the government's clarification that an Indian passport is merely a "travel document" and not conclusive proof of citizenship, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has raised concerns over the implications of the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Passport Seva Divas.

The clarification has triggered a debate over the legal status of one of India's most recognised identity documents, with critics arguing that the distinction between a passport as a travel document and citizenship proof creates confusion for ordinary citizens.

The government's position is based on the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967, particularly Section 20, which allows passports to be issued in exceptional circumstances involving public interest, including cases where the applicant may not be an Indian citizen. However, the argument has drawn criticism that such rare legal exceptions do not reflect the everyday reality of millions of passport holders.

According to Tharoor, for decades, an Indian passport has been viewed as a symbol of verified identity, issued only after extensive documentation, background checks and police verification. "If a passport does not establish domestic citizenship, then what does?" wrote Tharoor.

The debate also highlights the legal position surrounding Aadhaar, which the Supreme Court has held is proof of identity and residence but not citizenship. This has raised questions about what document ultimately provides definitive proof of nationality for Indian residents.

Tharoor questioned the rationale behind the distinction, arguing that the government's explanation has left people uncertain about the status of documents they have long considered authoritative.

"To end this fatuous controversy once and for all, a common-sense legislative overhaul is urgently required. The government should formally amend the legal framework to make both the passport and the Aadhaar card valid, conclusive proofs of Indian citizenship unless they are explicitly cancelled or withdrawn by the state," he tweeted.

The controversy has reignited calls for a clearer legal framework defining citizenship verification. Supporters of reform argue that the government should consider amendments that provide greater certainty by recognising officially issued documents, subject to cancellation provisions, as stronger evidence of citizenship.

The discussion comes amid wider concerns over documentation, identity verification and administrative clarity, with the issue likely to remain a point of political and legal debate.

ALSO READ: Passport Row: Identity Or Citizenship? What Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN And Other Documents Establish

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.