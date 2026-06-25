Passport Row: Identity Or Citizenship? What Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN And Other Documents Establish

Indian citizenship is not established through the most commonly used identity documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID, passport or driving licence. Contrary to common misconception, these government documents are largely used for establishing identity or address proof by the authorities.

Under Indian law, citizenship is determined primarily by legal criteria such as birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory.

The renewed debate around this issue follows after an official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday clarified that the Indian passport is a travel document and not proof of citizenship. The official said the passport is primarily meant for international travel and is meant to identify a person's nationality while abroad.

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Citizenship in India is determined by statutory provisions under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and related rules. It is not determined by any single identity document. To establish proof of citizenship, one must meet specific legal conditions depending on the time and circumstances of acquisition.

Among commonly available documents, a birth certificate directly records a person's date and place of birth, and can be used to support citizenship-related claims. However, citizenship by birth in India is subject to conditions based on the date of birth and the citizenship status of the parents. Different rules apply to people born before 1987, between 1987 and 2004, and after December 2004.

Other documents such as Aadhaar and PAN card serve different purposes, primarily for identity verification and taxation. They help to facilitate access to different government services, but it is crucial to understand how these different documents are used:

What Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN And Other Documents Establish

Passport

Proof of Identity: Yes

Proof of Address: Yes

Proof of Date of Birth: Yes

Proof of citizenship: No

Aadhaar

Proof of Identity: Yes

Proof of Address: Yes

Proof of Date of Birth: Yes

Proof of citizenship: No

PAN

Proof of Identity: Yes

Proof of Address: No

Proof of Date of Birth: Yes

Proof of citizenship: No

Driving License

Proof of Identity: Yes

Proof of Address: Yes

Proof of Date of Birth: Yes

Proof of citizenship: No

Ration Card With Photo And Address

Proof of Identity: Yes

Proof of Address: Yes

Proof of Date of Birth: Yes

Proof of citizenship: No

Birth Certificate

Proof of Identity: No

Proof of Address: No

Proof of Date of Birth: Yes

Proof of citizenship: Yes (subject to conditions)

Electricity-Gas Bills

Proof of Identity: No

Proof of Address: Yes

Proof of Date of Birth: No

Proof of citizenship: No

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