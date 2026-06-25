Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Passport Row: Identity Or Citizenship? What Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN And Other Documents Establish

Aadhaar, PAN and Voter ID primarily establish identity or address, while citizenship depends on legal criteria under Indian law.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Passport Row: Identity Or Citizenship? What Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN And Other Documents Establish
Aadhaar, PAN and passport serve as identity proof, but not proof of citizenship, according to MEA.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI generated image

Indian citizenship is not established through the most commonly used identity documents such as Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID, passport or driving licence. Contrary to common misconception, these government documents are largely used for establishing identity or address proof by the authorities.

Under Indian law, citizenship is determined primarily by legal criteria such as birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory.

The renewed debate around this issue follows after an official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday clarified that the Indian passport is a travel document and not proof of citizenship. The official said the passport is primarily meant for international travel and is meant to identify a person's nationality while abroad.

ALSO READ | Passport Row Explained: What The Passport Act, Government Sources Say About Citizenship

Citizenship in India is determined by statutory provisions under the Citizenship Act, 1955, and related rules. It is not determined by any single identity document. To establish proof of citizenship, one must meet specific legal conditions depending on the time and circumstances of acquisition.

Among commonly available documents, a birth certificate directly records a person's date and place of birth, and can be used to support citizenship-related claims. However, citizenship by birth in India is subject to conditions based on the date of birth and the citizenship status of the parents. Different rules apply to people born before 1987, between 1987 and 2004, and after December 2004.

Other documents such as Aadhaar and PAN card serve different purposes, primarily for identity verification and taxation. They help to facilitate access to different government services, but it is crucial to understand how these different documents are used:

What Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN And Other Documents Establish

Passport

  • Proof of Identity: Yes
  • Proof of Address: Yes
  • Proof of Date of Birth: Yes
  • Proof of citizenship: No

Aadhaar

  • Proof of Identity: Yes
  • Proof of Address: Yes
  • Proof of Date of Birth: Yes
  • Proof of citizenship: No

PAN

  • Proof of Identity: Yes
  • Proof of Address: No
  • Proof of Date of Birth: Yes
  • Proof of citizenship: No

Driving License

  • Proof of Identity: Yes
  • Proof of Address: Yes
  • Proof of Date of Birth: Yes
  • Proof of citizenship: No

Ration Card With Photo And Address

  • Proof of Identity: Yes
  • Proof of Address: Yes
  • Proof of Date of Birth: Yes
  • Proof of citizenship: No

Birth Certificate

  • Proof of Identity: No
  • Proof of Address: No
  • Proof of Date of Birth: Yes
  • Proof of citizenship: Yes (subject to conditions)

Electricity-Gas Bills

  • Proof of Identity: No
  • Proof of Address: Yes
  • Proof of Date of Birth: No
  • Proof of citizenship: No

ALSO READ | 'What Do Police Verify?': Aaditya Thackeray, Javed Akhtar React As MEA Says Passport Not Proof of Citizenship

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

FIFA World Cup Trophy's Gold Value More Than Doubles To $713,000 Since 2022

FIFA World Cup Trophy's Gold Value More Than Doubles To $713,000 Since 2022

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source