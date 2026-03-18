PAN Application Rules Changing From April 1, 2026: Last Date To Apply Using Aadhaar Closing Soon

The government has announced a change in PAN application rules from April 1,2026. Under the revised rules, Aadhaar-only applications will no longer be accepted for PAN cards.

As a result, the government has urged citizens to apply for a PAN using their Aadhaar card only until March 31. Once the new rules are implemented, citizens will face more trouble with securing a PAN card due to heightened scrutiny of the application process.

What Changes From April 1?

In an X post, the government backed Common Services Centres informed the citizens that those who are yet to apply for their PAN cards, can do so using just Aadhaar cards till March 31. Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India to Indian residents as an identity proof. A PAN or Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card is a key document required in banking and financial dealings.

IMPORTANT UPDATE!!



PAN Application Rules Changing From 1st April 2026.



Apply Now Using Aadhaar Only Till 31st March 2026.



महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट!!



PAN बनवाने का अच्छा मौका 31 मार्च 2026 तक सिर्फ आधार से PAN बनवाएं.



For any queries, write us at abhirendra.pal@csc.gov.in… pic.twitter.com/JdpWQkR498 — CSCeGov (@CSCegov_) March 17, 2026

ALSO READ: Aadhaar e-KYC Now Mandatory For LPG Users: How To Complete Biometric Verification?

Once the rules change from April 1, applicants will need new PAN forms to secure the ID card. For this, additional documents of birth proof will be needed alongside the Aadhaar card.

According to the X post, officials will accept at least six different types of other IDs as birth proofs to submit applications. These include birth certificate, voter card, matriculation certificate, driving license, affidavit, passport or other government documents that support one's proof of birth claims.

From April 1, name on the PAN card will be as per Aadhaar card only. CSC also said that old forms will no longer be valid once the new rules kick in.

“New PAN forms will be shared soon,” it explained.

Also Read | Draft Income-Tax Rules 2026: Key PAN-Related Changes Likely To Impact Your Financial Transactions

Due to these changes, it has urged citizens to complete their PAN card related formalities by March 31 by just using their Aadhaar cards. For any queries, applicants can contact: abhirendra.pal@csc.gov.in.

Online application for new PAN card can be made either through the portal of Protean (formerly NSDL eGov) ( https://onlineservices.proteantech.in/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html) or portal of UTITSL (https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/​) or Instant E-PAN through Income-tax E-filing Portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).

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