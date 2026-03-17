Over 1,500 Vehicles Stranded Near Atal Tunnel Cleared After Massive Rescue Operation

Heavy snowfall left thousands of tourists stranded near the Atal Tunnel in Manali on Sunday evening, triggering a major rescue operation by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and police.

A rescue operation was conducted for tourists from nearby areas of Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti after more than two feet of snow blanketed the area near the tunnel, forcing many to spend shivering nights inside their vehicles for more than 20 hours.

"Approximately 1,500 vehicles were stranded near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel on Sunday night due to sudden, heavy snowfall. Relief and rescue operations were immediately launched by teams from the district administration, the police, and the Border Roads Organisation," Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chandra Sharma stated, as per the Hindustan Times.

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"Between 1,100 and 1,200 vehicles were safely evacuated towards Manali by around 4 am," he added.



The vehicles stuck in the Rohtang tunnel have been removed while we are clearing the traffic now coming from Sissu, according to the Manali DSP, as cited by TOI.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured, “All tourists who come here are our guests. If anyone faces any difficulty, we will instruct the district administration to ensure their safety and assistance.”

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While in Lahaul-Spiti, police issued an advisory to avoid unnecessary travel, and the Kullu Police closed the Atal Tunnel highway on Monday.



Orange Alert for Manali

As Manali witnessed a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees on Monday, rainy conditions are expected to remain in place in Himachal Pradesh over the coming few days. An orange alert has been issued due to heavy rain or snowfall in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts expected for March 19, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla.



Hail and gusty winds speeding up to 60 kmph in some places of Mandi, Shimla and Solan, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning, are expected, as per the weather reports.

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