NEET Re-Exam Tomorrow: Is There A Mega Block In Mumbai Local Trains On Sunday? Here’s What We Know

In a significant move for NEET-UG candidates, Central and Western Railways have decided not to carry out their regular Sunday mega blocks in Mumbai on June 21. The step is expected to ensure smooth suburban train connectivity for students heading to examination centres.

Officials said commuters can expect regular weekday operations on Sunday, with train services on the Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, Uran and Western lines following their usual weekday timetable.

The Central Railway (CR) said it will run all 1,820 suburban train services, including 94 AC locals, on Mumbai's network. In a move aimed at ensuring smooth travel for examinees, the railway administration has also decided against carrying out its regular Sunday mega block.

“To facilitate students appearing for NEET UG 2026 examination, Central Railway has decided not to operate Mega block o­n Sunday, 21.06.2026,” said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.

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“No Sunday Schedule timetable o­n 21.06.2026. Central Railway will run all 1820 suburban services o­n Sunday, 21.06.2026 o­n all lines as per regular timetable instead of the 1200 services usually run o­n Sundays,” the statement added.

Central Railway usually runs fewer suburban services on Sundays, limiting operations to around 1,478 trains. The decision to switch to a weekday-level timetable is intended to accommodate the increased travel demand and ensure students can commute to their examination centres without delays.

Western Railway has revised its Sunday operating plans to support students appearing for the NEET-UG examination, cancelling the jumbo block that had been scheduled on its suburban section. The railway administration said the step was intended to minimise travel disruptions and ensure the smooth movement of candidates.

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said in an official release that all suburban services on June 21 would operate on a weekday pattern instead of the customary Sunday timetable.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has sought to reassure aspirants, advising them to remain composed and depend solely on information disseminated through official channels.

"The examination will be conducted as scheduled. Please do not be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media. Rely only on official communication from NTA," it said in a post on X.

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