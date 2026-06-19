NEET Re-Exam: GPS Tracking To Police Escorts — NTA Details High-Security Plan For Sunday

The National Testing Agency has rolled out an extensive security and monitoring framework for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, with measures ranging from GPS-tracked transport vehicles and police escorts to Aadhaar-based biometric verification and real-time surveillance.

The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., while candidates eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to continue until 6:20 p.m., according to an NTA press release issued on Friday.

The agency said the re-examination will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for more than 22.79 lakh candidates. To ensure smooth conduct, NTA has mobilised over 2 lakh personnel, including 674 city coordinators, 6,669 observers, centre superintendents, invigilators, district administrations, police forces and escort teams.

"NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework to ensure a fair and transparent examination," the agency said.

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Under the security plan, confidential examination materials will be transported under sealed protocols using GPS-enabled vehicles accompanied by police escorts. All examination centres will be monitored through CCTV surveillance linked to centralised control rooms, while candidates will undergo frisking using high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry.

The agency has also mandated Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation and said social media platforms are being actively monitored to curb misinformation and malpractice.

"Strict action is being taken against all those involved," NTA said, adding that complaints have been lodged with cyber-crime authorities, including the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In a relief for candidates facing technical issues, NTA clarified that students whose biometric verification cannot be completed because of device malfunction, poor fingerprint quality, UIDAI connectivity problems or physical limitations will not be denied entry.

"Such candidates will be required to sign a written undertaking and will then be permitted to write the examination without disturbance," the agency said.

The testing body has also announced several candidate-focused measures, including power backup facilities, adequate lighting and fans, drinking water, sanitation arrangements and on-site medical support at all centres. Candidates will be permitted to carry transparent water bottles, while diabetic candidates can bring sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges in accordance with NTA guidelines.

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NTA advised candidates to report between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., warning that entry gates will close sharply at 1:30 p.m. and no candidate will be allowed to enter thereafter. The agency further cautioned students against relying solely on map applications to locate their centres and urged them to verify the exact address mentioned on their admit cards.

"Do not fall prey to rumours or fraudulent claims of question paper leaks," NTA said, asking candidates to report suspicious messages or online channels to authorities immediately.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, NTA said the "entire administrative machinery stands ready to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination across India and abroad on 21 June 2026.”

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