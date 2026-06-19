TG EAMCET 2026 Counselling Starts Today: Check Registration Dates, Fees, Key Deadlines

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has initiated the Telangana EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 counselling procedure for enrolment into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes at participating institutions statewide. Eligible candidates may now perform online registration, remit the processing fee, and reserve slots for certificate verification via the official site, tgeapcet.nic.in.

According to the counselling timetable, the initial phase of admissions encompasses certificate verification, option selection, mock seat allotment, and final seat distribution. Candidates should ensure they fulfil all requirements within the specified deadlines to prevent missing out on admission opportunities.

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TG EAMCET 2026: Mandatory certificate verification

The council has announced that certificate verification is an essential component of the admission procedure. Only those candidates whose documents are successfully validated at the designated helpline centres will qualify to engage in the option selection stage, where they can make their web-based preferences for colleges and courses through the official counselling platform.

TG EAMCET 2026: Important dates

The counselling registration process, payment of the processing charge, and slot reservation for certificate verification will commence on June 19, 2026, and extend until June 28, 2026. It's strongly recommended that candidates complete these steps within the given timeline to avoid missing the counselling schedule.

Following the verification phase, the option selection process will open on June 25 and remain accessible until July 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can enter their preferences via the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, upon successful document verification.

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TG EAMCET 2026: Fee details for counselling

For TS EAMCET 2026 counselling, candidates are required to pay a prescribed processing fee before they can proceed with slot booking and certificate verification

The fee has been fixed at Rs 1,200 for OC and BC category candidates, while SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 600. The amount can be paid online using a credit card, debit card or net banking, and the last date to complete the processing fee payment is June 28, 2026.

TG EAMCET 2026: Follow these steps to apply online for counselling

Step 1: Visit the official TG EAPCET counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Payment of Processing Fee” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number stated on the TG EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket.

Step 4: Provide the date of birth precisely as listed in the SSC Marks Memo.

Step 5: Enter the intermediate or equivalent examination hall ticket number.

Step 6: Verify and update the necessary information.

Step 7: Pay the stipulated processing fee online.

Step 8: Choose a preferred helpline centre along with a suitable date and time slot from the available options.

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