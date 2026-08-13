Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Cross 90% Again After Heavy Rain; IMD Forecasts More Showers This Week

Seven key lakes in coastal Maharashtra, which are Mumbai's primary sources of drinking water, have once again crossed the 90% mark after heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the BMC, the reservoirs collectively supply around 4,100 million litres of drinking water to Mumbai every day. BMC data showed that the reservoirs had a combined water stock of 13,06,364 million litres against their total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres, or 90.26%, as of Aug. 13.

The seven reservoirs—Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi—are Mumbai's main sources of drinking water and rely heavily on the southwest monsoon for replenishment.

Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi were overflowing, according to BMC data, while others are all above 80% capacity. Upper Vaitarna is at 81.45%, Tansa at 99.18%, Middle Vaitarna at 93.72% and Bhatsa lake is at 88.07% capacity.

Despite uneven rainfall during the monsoon, Mumbai's seven reservoirs have now crossed the 90% storage mark, providing some relief to the city's water supply outlook.

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Mumbai Weather Alert Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall has picked up briefly across coastal Maharashtra this week. This could lead to a meaningful recharge of the lakes. The combined storage crossed 90% earlier in August but declined again as rainfall weakened, while demand remained consistent.

Mumbai: moderate rain through Aug. 16 + possibility of isolated heavy rain

Thane: heavy rain Aug. 13–14

Palghar: moderate rain through Aug. 16

Nashik: heavy rain Aug. 13

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BMC Resumes Water Supply To Mumbai Swimming Pools

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation decided to resume water supply to swimming pools in Mumbai after reviewing storage levels in the seven reservoirs supplying the city. As of 6 a.m. on Aug. 12, the reservoirs held 12,95,274 million litres of useful water stock, or 89.49% of their combined capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

The civic body, however, urged residents to continue using water prudently and said future supply decisions will depend on rainfall, reservoir levels and weather forecasts.

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