Will It Rain Very Heavily In Mumbai Today? Check IMD's Forecast As Waterlogging Reported

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai early in the morning on Monday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slowing movement across the city. Water accumulation was reported in and around the Andheri subway area, Worli Sea Link, Kings Circle, Borivali, Vile Parle, Bandra and several other pockets.

The downpour brought monsoon-related disruptions, with severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of the city after spells of intense rainfall.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai is likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD's RMC Mumbai page also listed high humidity in the city on Monday morning, with Mumbai-Santacruz recording 25.2°C and 100% humidity at 5.30 am IST.

Neighbouring Thane has also been warned of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places. Palghar is expected to receive light to moderate rain along with thundershowers.

Private forecaster AccuWeather predicted a rainy and breezy day for Mumbai, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 31°C. Rain is expected to continue tonight, with the minimum temperature around 27°C. Humidity levels remained high at 94%.

AccuWeather also indicated that rain and thunderstorms from Monday morning through late Saturday night could lead to flooding in parts of the region.

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Skymet forecast changing weather conditions through the day. Morning temperatures were expected to remain between 25°C and 29°C, with humidity levels ranging from 82% to 96%. While the chance of rain was lower earlier in the day, wind speeds were expected to stay around 20 kmph.

Conditions are likely to become wetter by evening, with temperatures near 28°C, humidity rising to 83%-87%, and light rain of around 12 mm expected. Wind speeds may reach up to 27 kmph during this period.

Rainfall is expected to pick up further at night, with Skymet projecting around 35 mm of rain. Night temperatures may settle between 24°C and 27°C, while humidity could climb to between 90% and 97%. Wind speeds are expected to ease to around 13 kmph.

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