Mumbai Lake Levels Plummet To 7.7% Capacity: Will Monsoon Rains End The Water Crisis?

Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes were at 7.73% capacity on Thursday, even as rain continued to lash the city. The data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that the seven water-supplying lakes held 1,11,849 million litres, compared to their total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres of water.

The seven water-supplying lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. With the southwest monsoon delayed in the region by two weeks, concerns had been mounting over these reservoirs' recharge and water supply to the city.

In the absence of monsoon rains, these lakes have been witnessing a steady decline in water levels. However, the onset of the monsoon is expected to improve the situation and help replenish their storage.

The BMC data showed that Upper Vaitarna remained empty on Thursday, while Modak Sagar contained around 20% capacity. Tansa lake was at 1.49%, while Middle Vaitarna contained over 11% of its total capacity.

Meanwhile, Bhatsa Lake was at 6.75% of its storage capacity, while Vihar Lake stood at nearly 45% and Tulsi Lake at 21.76%. Overall, the lakes were at just 7.73% of their combined capacity, significantly lower than the 35% level recorded during the same period last year, the BMC data showed.

Mumbai recorded over 200 mm to 300 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period during an intense overnight spell on June 23-24. But as per the data shared by BMC, only Tulsi Lake recorded a sizeable rainfall of 263 mm during the same period. This was followed by Vihar (142 mm) and Bhatsa (70 mm). And in the last 24 hours, again Tulsi and Vihar were the only catchment areas which recorded decent rainfall (in mm) compared to other lakes.

Mumbai Rains Surge, But Lake Levels Barely Move, Why?

With the heavy downpour which happened a night before, netizens expected the water levels to rise offering a relief from the water shortage crisis. But as per some independent weather experts, occasional heavy rainfall in the city does not lead to immediate rise in lake levels.

A weather analyst, Abhijit Modak pointed out that while Mumbai has already received nearly 50% of its average June rainfall quota during the initial monsoon onset surge, the city's water security depends far more on the interior catchment areas located between Shahapur and Igatpuri, which contribute nearly 97% of Mumbai's water supply.

Another weather enthusiast echoed the same thoughts and mentioned that Vihar and Tulsi lakes located within Mumbai city recorded very heavy rains but these have a small share in total storage, as a result the water storage across dams actually decreased compared to June 23.

Rushikesh Agre who owns the X handle called 'Mumbai Rains' mentioned that rainfall during the July & August months will lead to rise in water levels in key catchment areas.

Mumbai Weather Update

On Thursday, the weather agency issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Nashik and other districts of Maharashtra. It warned of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places was very likely.

The forecast said Mumbai is likely to receive light rain on June 26. A yellow alert has also been issued again for June 27, indicating continued heavy rain conditions in the region.

The data showed that all seven lakes received only minimal rainfall in the last 24 hours, even as Mumbai, Thane and nearby areas witnessed heavy showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert was issued for Mumbai and other coastal regions on Wednesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. However, data from the BMC showed that the lakes received only 3 mm to 27 mm of rainfall during the period.

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