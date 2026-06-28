Mumbai Rains: Will It Rain Today? Check Latest IMD Updates

Mumbai is likely to receive rain and thundershowers on Sunday, June 28, as monsoon conditions continue across the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall is expected to continue through the day, with showers likely to persist into the night.

The forecast points to continued wet weather after the monsoon reached Mumbai earlier this week. AccuWeather said the city will remain mostly cloudy with occasional rain, followed by steadier spells later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is forecast at about 27 degrees.

The chance of precipitation stands at 97% during the day and is expected to rise to around 100% by night, according to the forecast.

Monsoon Regains Momentum Across India

India recorded a rainfall deficit of 25% to 40% during the first half of June, with central India among the worst-affected regions. The monsoon has since regained momentum and advanced further into Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. However, concerns over the overall season remain because of the possibility of an El Nino event developing later this year.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Lake Levels Hit Critical Lows At 7.3% Capacity; Water Crisis Deepens Despite Monsoon Onset

Heavy Rain Disrupted Mumbai Earlier This Week

Mumbai recorded its first monsoon rainfall of the season on June 24, with heavy rain disrupting road and rail traffic, flooding low-lying areas and leaving commuters stranded during the morning rush hour.

Some parts of the city received more than 300 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. Malvani in the western suburbs recorded 340 mm, while Parel in central Mumbai received 334 mm during the period.

Rainfall eased later in the day, with the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recording 12 mm, 6 mm and 7 mm of rain, respectively, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date.

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