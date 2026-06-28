US Kicks Off 250th Anniversary State Fair On National Mall Ahead Of July 4 Celebrations

The United States has launched a 16-day state fair on the National Mall in Washington as part of celebrations marking the country's 250th anniversary ahead of the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

The event, titled "The Great American State Fair," features a 110-foot Ferris wheel, a rodeo demonstration and traditional state fair attractions, including handmade quilts, butter sculptures and giant pumpkins. A 1.5-mile stretch between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument has been fenced off for the fair.

The celebrations form part of a series of nationwide events leading up to Independence Day, which marks the American colonists' Declaration of Independence from Britain in 1776. The fair is intended to showcase traditions associated with state fairs held across the United States each summer.

Attendance during the opening days was limited, and it remained unclear how many visitors would attend during the July 4 holiday week.

Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the Trump administration was organising the "greatest and biggest celebration of fireworks ever."

President Donald Trump opened the event on Wednesday evening with a campaign-style rally after several scheduled performers withdrew, citing concerns that the event could become partisan, Reuters reported.

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Visitor celebrates America's history

Ashley, who said she was visiting from Ohio and declined to give her surname, said she attended the fair to celebrate the country with her family.

"We are here to just celebrate America, a long journey that she has had. My children had been yearning to see the Ferris wheel from above. They are thrilled," Ashley said.

Political divisions shadow celebrations

The temporary pavilions on the National Mall contrast with other projects being pursued by Trump in Washington, including plans to demolish the White House's East Wing to build a ballroom, renovate the National Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial and construct a 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

Supporters wearing red Make America Great Again campaign caps were visible among visitors to the fair.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this month, most Americans believe the country's 250th anniversary celebrations have become too political. The poll found that three-quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans shared that view.

Although organisers of Freedom 250 said all 50 states would be represented, seven states led by Democratic governors declined to send official delegations.

Freedom 250 is a public-private partnership established by the White House to work with government departments on planning events to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

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