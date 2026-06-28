Kabini Reservoir Water Levels Fall As Karnataka Grapples With Rainfall Deficit

What was once a vast expanse of shimmering water and a thriving wildlife habitat is now giving way to dry, exposed land.



In Karnataka's Mysuru district, the receding waters of the Kabini Reservoir have revealed large stretches of rocky terrain, highlighting the impact of a delayed monsoon.



The declining water level is threatening a vital water source for Karnataka and the wildlife of Nagarhole National Park, while raising concerns among farmers who depend on the reservoir for irrigation.



Agriculture Department officials say below-normal rainfall in June has disrupted agricultural activity and heightened concerns about a possible drinking water shortage.



Farmers are urging the authorities to take proactive steps to conserve water and ensure year-round water availability.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Establishes Duty-Free Retail Shop At Nagapattinam International Port Amid India-Sri Lanka Ferry Traffic Rise



Karnataka has recorded a 42% rainfall deficit so far this monsoon, raising concerns over water availability across the state.



With reservoir levels under increasing pressure, officials and farmers say timely rainfall in the coming weeks will be crucial to replenishing water reserves and easing the state's growing concerns.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.