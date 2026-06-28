Tamil Nadu Establishes Duty-Free Retail Shop At Nagapattinam International Port Amid India-Sri Lanka Ferry Traffic Rise

The international passenger terminal at Nagapattinam Port, which anchors the passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka, is set to undergo a major upgrade.

In a first for the port, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish duty-free retail shops to bring the terminal on par with standard international maritime and aviation hubs worldwide.

The terminal, developed by the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) to boost maritime connectivity, facilitates ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai near Jaffna in Sri Lanka's northern province.

Since its launch in August 2024, the route has emerged as a vital transit link for tourists, pilgrims, business travelers, and members of the Indian and Sri Lankan diaspora.

Supported by dedicated Customs, Immigration, Port Health, and Security facilities, the ferry service currently operates on a regular schedule with a capacity of 150 passengers per voyage.

According to a senior official, the route has witnessed encouraging patronage, already carrying more than 25,000 passengers since its inception.

"The steady growth in passenger traffic reflects the increasing acceptance and importance of maritime connectivity between India and Sri Lanka," the official said, adding, "this indicates significant potential for passenger-oriented commercial services within the international terminal."

As traffic continues to scale, authorities emphasised the need to enhance the overall travel experience by introducing premium passenger amenities, retail options, and value-added services.

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The proposed duty-free outlets will allow eligible international travelers to purchase specified goods exempt from certain customs duties and taxes, strictly adhering to the guidelines and regulations laid down by the Union Government.

The setting up and operations of these retail facilities will be outsourced to a private player. Officials confirm that the international-standard duty-free shops are expected to be fully operational within six months, with implementation beginning this July.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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