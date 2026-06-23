Sri Lanka Bans Junk Food In Schools To Combat Rising Child Health Issues

In an effort to address what the government claims is an increasing number of childhood instances of diabetes and heart disease, Sri Lanka started implementing a ban on fast food and sweets in schools on Tuesday.

Many children in Sri Lanka still do not eat enough, and a large portion of the country's population lives below the poverty line. However, officials are warning that a rising number of children in the island nation are becoming overweight or obese, as reported by Khaleej Times.

The education ministry released recommendations this week that forbid schools from serving food that has high amounts of sugar, salt, and fat. Public health inspectors reported on Tuesday that they had begun to follow these instructions.

The four million students in the nation are now prohibited from consuming hot dogs, burgers, pizza, doughnuts, ice cream, biscuits, flavoured milk, energy drinks, pastries, deep-fried appetisers, and even condiments like tomato sauce.

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In a statement released on Monday, the ministry stated that children's poor eating habits directly contribute to the rise in nutritional issues and, subsequently, to the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

There is no reliable data on juvenile diabetes, cancer or heart problems in Sri Lanka, but authorities say they know anecdotally that the numbers are rising.

About 12% of schoolchildren between the ages of 13 and 17 were overweight, and another 3% were obese, as of 2024, according to government figures.

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The government requested that school administrators promote the consumption of rice, fresh fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, eggs, natural fruit juice, fresh milk, tea, and coffee with minimal amounts of sugar.

Additionally, a 122-page ministry handbook obtained by AFP states that schools may not allow sponsors of "unhealthy food" to support events.

About 17% of Sri Lankan children under five suffer from stunting as a result of malnutrition, according to UNICEF.

According to the World Bank, 25% of the nation's 22 million citizens were living in poverty in 2024; this year, that percentage is expected to drop to roughly one-fifth.

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