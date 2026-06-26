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Micron, Sandisk, AMD Sink Up To 8% As Wall Street Resumes Dumping Chip Stocks

Micron Technology corrected sharply and plunged as much as 7% to hit a low of $1,126.52 on Friday

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Micron, Sandisk, AMD Sink Up To 8% As Wall Street Resumes Dumping Chip Stocks
Chip stocks get chipped by wall street investors.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

The Micron earnings breather was short-lived as Wall Street investors have resumed their tech selloff on Friday, specifically for AI-linked chipmakers. 

Micron Technology corrected sharply and plunged as much as 7% to hit a low of $1,126.52 on Friday; its semiconductors peers followed suit with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp falling as low as 6% to $502 and $125.50, respectively. 

Sandisk Corp. also saw a steep correction from Thursday's high and fell nearly 8% to $2,126.12. Microchip Technology Inc. also traded in the red after falling 5% to $89.42.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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