Micron, Sandisk, AMD Sink Up To 8% As Wall Street Resumes Dumping Chip Stocks

The Micron earnings breather was short-lived as Wall Street investors have resumed their tech selloff on Friday, specifically for AI-linked chipmakers.

Micron Technology corrected sharply and plunged as much as 7% to hit a low of $1,126.52 on Friday; its semiconductors peers followed suit with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Intel Corp falling as low as 6% to $502 and $125.50, respectively.

Sandisk Corp. also saw a steep correction from Thursday's high and fell nearly 8% to $2,126.12. Microchip Technology Inc. also traded in the red after falling 5% to $89.42.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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