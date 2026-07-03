Mumbai Rains Nowcast Warning: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane, Palghar And Raigad

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Nowcast Warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated locations over the next three hours.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly while travelling or moving through low-lying and waterlogged areas. The warning comes amid the possibility of sudden heavy showers that may affect road traffic, local transport and daily activities.

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Authorities have urged citizens to follow official weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. People are also advised to stay away from flooded roads, open drains and coastal areas until conditions improve.

Eight persons were injured after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains, civic officials said. Civic workers had gone to inspect a fallen tree, when another tree collapsed on them, injuring eight persons. All the injured were admitted to Nanavati Hospital and are stated to be in stable condition, the release said.

Earlier this week, an 11-year-old boy died and four others were injured when a tree fell on a moving school bus in Chembur area.

The BMC said it received 91 complaints of tree and branch falls, nine complaints of short circuit and four complaints of partial house or wall collapses on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the short-circuit or house collapse incidents.

(with inputs from PTI)

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