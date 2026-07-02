Mumbai Rain Tragedy: 60-Years-Old Man Falls In Open Manhole In Chandivali Amid Heavy Downpour

A 60-year-old man lost his life in a monsoon-related incident, marking it as the third death within two days during the ongoing wet spell in Mumbai.

Earlier, a 51-year-old man was killed after a section of a third-floor balcony in a residential building collapsed in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar area late on Tuesday. The incident marked the city's second monsoon-related fatality in the last 24 hours, following the death of an 11-year-old boy who was crushed when a tree fell on a school van in Chembur.

Today's incident happened within the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, while repair work on the water drainage grill was being carried out on Khairani Road.

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Police identified the deceased as Aslam Isak Shaikh, aged 60 years, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka, who accidentally fell into the water drainage through an open manhole.

Even though the fire brigade was called immediately for a rescue operation, the man was already dead by the time rescuers could reach him.

Police in their initial statement said, "Today, within the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, repair work on the water drainage grill was being carried out on Khairani Road. During the course of the work, a pedestrian, namely Aslam Isak Shaikh, aged 60 years, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka, accidentally fell into the water drainage through an open manhole. The Fire Brigade was immediately called, and search and rescue operations are currently underway."

According to a police official, three people, a private contractual staff member, had removed the manhole cover to carry out maintenance work. During this time, a man who was talking on his mobile phone accidentally fell into the open manhole.

The private staff lowered a ladder into the manhole to search for him, but they found only his umbrella and slippers. Due to the strong flow of water, it could not be determined in which direction the man was carried away. Search operation is in progress."

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Heavy rain continued in Mumbai on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in many prime locations, including Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri, according to NDTV.

Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, as per the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the BMC, the eastern suburbs received the highest average rainfall of 189 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 172 mm in the island city and 165 mm in the western suburbs.

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