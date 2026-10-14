Mumbai Heatwave: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Hot And Humid Conditions; Check Forecast For Next Three Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for "hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets" of Mumbai from October 14 to 16, as temperatures remain elevated.

Thane is expected to experience similar conditions on October 14 and 15, followed by dry weather on October 16. Palghar has a green alert, with dry conditions forecast across all three days.

According to the IMD's Santacruz observatory, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, its second-hottest October day in 11 years. On Monday, the temperature reached 38.2 degrees Celsius, marking the city's hottest October day during the same period.

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AccuWeather forecasts hazy sunshine on Wednesday, with a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. It warns of dehydration and heatstroke risks for people spending extended periods outdoors. The night is expected to be clear and very warm, with a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius.

IMD Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai chief Bikram Singh urged citizens to take precautions. Speaking to mid-day, Singh said the heat streak should end towards the weekend, with temperatures expected to dip due to anticipated thunderstorm activity in South Konkan and changes in wind flow patterns.

The forecast indicates continued discomfort before expected relief.

Council on Energy, Environment and Water's district-level study in India found that 57% of the country's districts, home to nearly three-quarters of its population, face high to very high heat risk.

Presently, India has more than 250 city and district heat action plans in place, and heatwaves are now recognised as a notified natural disaster under the country's disaster risk management funding, the assessment said. The country has also built national surveillance for heat-related illness and trained more than 18,000 medical officers to respond to them.

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El Nino Conditions

In September, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) warned that the prevailing El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific are most likely to intensify into a very strong event in the coming months and persist through February 2027.

It said this could have substantial impacts on rainfall and temperature patterns and the associated risks of floods, drought and extreme heat.

El Nino is one of the three phases of El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) -- a climate phenomenon characterised by changes in sea temperatures along the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by fluctuations in the atmosphere overhead.

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