Mumbai Heatwave: Mercury Hits 38.2 Degree Celsius As October Heat Intensifies; Will Residents Get Relief In Coming Days?

Mumbai's temperature reached 38.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as October heat intensified in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an official yellow heat alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, warning residents of rising temperatures and oppressive, heatwave-like conditions across coastal Maharashtra.

According to the IMD's official morning weather bulletin, local observatories recorded sharp spikes in regional temperatures. The Colaba observatory in South Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, while the Santacruz observatory registered 38.2 degrees Celsius, clearly illustrating the intensity of the ongoing heat spell across the city.

The mercury has crossed 38 degrees Celsius in some parts of the state. Ratnagiri recorded a temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius, while Amravati and Akola were also reported to have crossed 38 degrees. A warning of hot and humid weather has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

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ALSO READ: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane Amid Heatwave-Like Conditions Across Maharashtra

Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 84 on Tuesday morning, placing the city in the satisfactory category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app. Among Mumbai's monitoring stations, Deonar recorded the highest AQI at 133, followed by Bandra Kurla Complex at 107 and Worli at 102. Borivali recorded an AQI of 90.

Will Residents Get Relief In Coming Days?

According to an IMD report shared on Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to experience hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets from October 13 to October 16. The city is predicted to remain dry, as the weather agency has forecast no rainfall. Meanwhile, Palghar, Raigad and Thane districts are also very likely to experience hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets.

Following the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the region, an unusual post-monsoon heat spell has brought dry, predominantly clear skies to the western coastline, pushing daytime temperatures significantly above seasonal averages and creating uncomfortable conditions across the broader metropolitan region and neighbouring districts.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Braces For Heatwave As IMD Warns Of Hot, Humid Conditions In Isolated Places

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