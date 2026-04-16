Mumbai Gym Trainer-Turned Godman 'Monty Baba' Arrested For Fraud, Aghori Rituals

Rhythm Panchal, a 37-year-old man from Mumbai, who was earlier working as a gym trainer, is now at the centre of a police case after allegedly posing as a spiritual healer. Panchal, also known as 'Monty Baba' among his followers, claimed to have supernatural abilities and said he could remove spirits from people, NDTV reported.

According to the police, Panchal would ask his followers not only for money but also for items such as liquor, cigarettes, live chickens, and goat livers as part of his rituals. He operated from a vacant plot in Malad (East), where he conducted a "darbar" twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

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During these gatherings, he claimed that a goddess would possess him and used this claim to attract people, including women whom he told he could help with childbirth-related issues.

His methods, including performing "Aghori" rituals while holding a lit cigarette in his mouth, raised suspicion among some locals and followers. His repeated demands for costly items such as liquor, cigarettes, and animal organs also led to doubts.

Police said that when some followers questioned his practices or did not meet his demands for money and goods, Panchal allegedly sent individuals to threaten them at their homes. This led several victims to seek help from outside.

The case came to light after victims approached Siddharth Sharma and shared their experiences, which included claims of late-night rituals, sexual exploitation, and financial extortion. As more information about the case became known, additional individuals came forward and filed complaints.

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Based on the complaints and evidence collected, the Dindoshi Police, which operates in the Malad (East) area, conducted an investigation. During the probe, police found that Panchal had no known spiritual background and had earlier worked as a gym trainer. They alleged that he pretended to be possessed and used such acts to influence people.

A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Superstition Act. Panchal has been arrested and is expected to be produced before a court.

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