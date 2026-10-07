Two Collapses In 30 Days: Building Crumbles In Delhi's Seemapuri Weeks After Deadly Satya Niketan Mishap

Several people are feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's northeast Seemapuri area on Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident comes nearly a month after the Satya Niketan hostel collapse, which claimed seven lives and left several others injured.

The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call about the building collapse at around 3:30 pm and immediately deployed fire engines and rescue teams to the site.

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Officials said search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate and evacuate those who may be trapped under the debris.

Pictures from the site showed scores of people gathered amid the rubble, with some using their bare hands to move heavy slabs of rock in a desperate effort to clear the passage. Others were seen capturing the devastation on their mobile phones.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid the area to ensure ambulances and rescue vehicles can move through quickly and without obstruction.

"A multi-storey building has collapsed in Seemapuri, and rescue teams are working at the site. Traffic is affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads. Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

A resident said residents had rescued four to five people and rushed them to nearby hospitals, while rescue operations were still underway.

"Police came after half an hour. There is a child still trapped, and some have been rescued by people and sent to hospitals. I have given CPR myself. Two to three people have been sent to hospital," NDTV quoted a resident in the area.

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Locals said the building had developed cracks after tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR following an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. Officials, however, maintained that the exact reason behind the collapse would be established only after a detailed investigation.

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