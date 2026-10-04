Buying An EV In Delhi? 382 Charging Sites Get Govt Nod As Network Expands

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has approved 382 locations across Delhi for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Sunday.

The sites were among 456 locations initially identified by the Delhi government's Revenue Department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for EV charging facilities. Of these, 382 have now received approval from the ministry, PTI reported.

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According to Sood, all 382 approved sites were reassessed over the past three months following the notification of the Delhi EV Policy on June 30. The assessment categorised the locations according to the requirements of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The reassessment was aimed at ensuring that Delhi's charging infrastructure is capable of supporting upcoming regulatory requirements under the electric vehicle policy. the policy mandates 100 percent electric registrations for three-wheelers and N1 light commercial vehicles from January 1, 2027. For two-wheelers, the corresponding deadline is April 1, 2028, according to Sood, as reported by PTI.

The Delhi government has also engaged consultancy firm KPMG as the Project Management Unit (PMU), and the comprehensive assessment of the approved sites has reportedly been completed.

The government is now preparing to invite tenders for the first phase, covering 160 to 180 sites that are considered ready for development, Sood said.

The minister said Delhi's progress on electric vehicles should not be measured only by the financial incentives offered, but also by how quickly charging infrastructure is actually being developed across the city, PTI reported.

Sood stated that, "By prioritising power availability, grid feasibility and segment-specific charging nodes, we are ensuring that when citizens transition to electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, they are backed by world-class infrastructure across the capital."

He added that, "Delhi's primary focus over the last quarter has been to lay a sustainable, future-ready infrastructure foundation that directly aligns with the bold deadlines set under the Delhi EV Policy 2026. A true EV revolution cannot rely solely on short-term financial payouts; it requires robust, reliable and segment-specific charging infrastructure that eliminates range anxiety for everyday citizens."

The latest move comes as Delhi prepares for a larger adoption of electric vehicles, with the government seeking to expand charging infrastructure ahead of the mandatory electric-registration targets for different vehicle segments.

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