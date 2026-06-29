Delhi Finalises EV Policy: Up To Rs 1 Lakh Subsidy For 4W, Heavy Incentives For 2W, 3W

Delhi's state government on Monday, has announced a list of subsidies that go up to Rs 1 lakh as a part of the administration's electric vehicle (EV) policy to push for further adoption of vehicles powered by sustainable means, according to NDTV Profit.

The Cabinet has passed the EV policy and sent it to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. The scheme will implement the policy from July 1, 2026 to March 31, 2030, post approval.

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This incentivisation scheme aims to scale up the adoption of zero emission vehicles over the course of the next four years with an expenditure outlay of Rs 7,000 crore. The scheme encourages early adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles with the subsidy amount reducing with each subsequent year.

Buyers of eligible electric two-wheelers will receive an incentive of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year, and Rs 10,000 in the third year. Eligible electric three-wheelers will receive incentives of Rs 50,000 in the first year, Rs 30,000 in the second year, and Rs 20,000 in the third year. Buyers of eligible electric trucks will receive an incentive of Rs 1 lakh in the first year.

Owners of BS-IV emission norm vehicles will be eligible for a vehicle scrapping incentive. Buyers of pure electric four-wheelers priced below Rs. 30 lakh will be eligible for an incentive of Rs. 1 lakh. Up to 1,000 electric N2 category trucks will be exempt from paying the entry fee.

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The Delhi government has set a target of 32,000 charging points, along with having identified land for the same. The administration has also allocated an additional Rs 8,000 crore for infrastructure for electric vehicles and tax concessions. The scheme encourages buying of EVs and hybrid vehicles along with scrapping those that cause more pollution. There is also a limit on the amount of vehicles elligible for tax benefits and subsidisation.

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