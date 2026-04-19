Majhi, Vaishnaw Unveil India's First Advanced 3D Chip Packaging Unit In Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday laid the foundation stone for India's first advanced 3D semiconductor packaging unit in Bhubaneswar, an official said.

The facility is expected to produce 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units and around 13,000 advanced 3DHI modules, Majhi said.

The 3D Heterogeneous Integration (3DHI) is an advanced semiconductor packaging technology.

The project is being implemented by US-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd (HIPSPL) at Info Valley in Khordha district. It is a greenfield, vertically integrated, advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate ATMP facility.

The total investment in the project is Rs 1,943.53 crore, including approved Central fiscal support of Rs 799 crore and additional state support of approximately Rs 399.5 crore.

The project will generate around 2,500 direct and indirect jobs.

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The chips to be produced in Odisha will serve key sectors including aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, 5G technologies and Data Centres, the official added.

Describing the project as one of the most advanced manufacturing initiatives of its kind, Vaishnaw said it would significantly strengthen India's semiconductor value chain.

Addressing the gathering in which state IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling was also present, Majhi described the project as a historic milestone for Odisha and the nation. He said that for the first time in India, an advanced 3D semiconductor packaging unit is being established, bringing immense pride to the state.

Majhi said that the products manufactured in the state will support next-generation sectors such as AI, high-performance computing, defence electronics, telecommunications, and advanced digital systems.

“Odisha is ready to play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India self-reliant in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing,” the CM added.

The growing semiconductor ecosystem in Odisha will open large-scale employment opportunities for engineering graduates, diploma holders, and ITI students, helping transform the state from a resource-based economy into a technology-led growth centre, he added.

Vaishnaw said that Odisha, traditionally known for its strengths in minerals, metals and energy, is now steadily establishing itself in advanced sectors such as electronics, IT and semiconductors.

Highlighting the country's progress in electronics manufacturing, Vaishnaw said production in the sector has grown sixfold over the past 12 years.

“India has now become the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and emerged as the leading exporter of mobile phones in 2025,” he added.

The Union minister said that two semiconductor projects have already been approved for Odisha under the India Semiconductor Mission, while three more electronics and semiconductor-related proposals are in the pipeline.

“Discussions are also underway with major global companies, including Intel, for future investments in the state,” he mentioned.

Speaking on railway infrastructure, Vaishnaw said projects worth over Rs 90,000 crore are currently under execution in Odisha, reflecting an unprecedented expansion of rail connectivity.

He added that the state has received a record railway budget allocation of Rs 10,928 crore, while 59 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

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He said that 26 districts of Odisha have been brought under rail connectivity through planned interventions, while efforts are on to cover the remaining four districts, alongside key projects such as the proposed four-line coastal rail corridor from Balasore to Berhampur.

Mahaling said Odisha is fast emerging as a semiconductor hub, with two approved projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, including the advanced 3D Glass unit inaugurated today.

Earlier in the day, in a social media post, Majhi said Odisha's industrial landscape is evolving rapidly, no longer anchored solely to traditional sectors, but boldly embracing technology, innovation, and high-value manufacturing.

"Today marks a landmark moment as we break ground on India's first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit. This visionary project will unlock significant employment opportunities and firmly establish Odisha as a serious force in advanced electronics manufacturing," he said.

An official said that this would be India's first glass substrate-based advanced semiconductor packaging unit in Odisha, where advanced 3D heterogeneous integration modules will be used.

Meanwhile, opposition BJD alleged that the state government is misleading the people of Odisha through a staged “groundbreaking ceremony” of the project.

In a press statement, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “The event was nothing but a photo shoot exercise by the so-called Double Engine government. It is designed solely to manufacture a false narrative of industrial progress while the ground reality of Odisha's investment climate continues to deteriorate rapidly.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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