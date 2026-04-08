Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Get Bail In Forgery Case, Set To Be Released From Jail

A court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the fire-damaged Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in a forgery case. With this order, the two are set to be released from jail as they continue to face legal proceedings in connection with the case.

According to a report by PTI, the bail was granted by Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mapusa) Jude Sequeira. Advocate Parag Rao, who appeared for the Luthra brothers, confirmed the development.

He said that the court had granted regular bail to the accused in the forgery case, which would allow their release. "Regular bail has been granted to the accused in the forgery case," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

He further stated that the brothers have been directed to report to the Mapusa police station for the next five days. "They have been instructed to appear at the Mapusa police station for five days," he added.

He also said that the legal team is waiting for the detailed court order. "We are awaiting the detailed judgment in the case," he said.

The case relates to allegations that the Luthra brothers used forged documents to obtain permissions and an excise licence for operating their nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa.

According to the police, the documents included a no-objection certificate (NOC) that was allegedly fabricated and later used to secure regulatory approvals.

The forgery case was registered separately by the Mapusa police after a complaint was filed by the health officer of the Candolim Primary Health Centre. The complaint stated that his signature had been forged and that a false entry had been made in the official register to obtain the health NOC.

Earlier, on April 1, a sessions court in Mapusa had granted bail to the brothers in a separate case related to the nightclub fire incident that occurred in December 2025.

The brothers had fled to Thailand shortly after the fire broke out on December 6, 2025. They were later deported to India on December 17 and arrested by the Anjuna police upon their return.

The fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora took place on December 6, 2025, when the venue was hosting a dance party. The fire started at around 11:45 pm and spread through the club. The incident resulted in the deaths of 25 people and left 50 others injured.

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