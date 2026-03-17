LPG Shortage: Govt Clarifies Biometric Aadhaar Authentication Required Only For Unauthenticated Customers

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday clarified that biometric Aadhaar authentication for electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) is only required for “unauthenticated” LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) customers.

The policy was introduced to curb distribution misuse amidst the escalating West Asia conflict, which has triggered concerns regarding cooking gas supplies.

Taking to social media platform X, the ministry clarified that certain news reports had created ambiguity about the biometric Aadhaar authentication requirements. “THIS IS NOT A FRESH DIRECTION. The recent post by the ministry is a part of the ongoing efforts of the Government to encourage more LPG consumers to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication," the Union Petroleum Ministry stated.

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The post further noted, "The requirement of e-KYC applies to those LPG consumers who have not done e-KYC so far. If you are a non-PMUY customer and have completed it before, you don't need to do it again.”

To receive Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) subsidies on the eighth and ninth refills, PMUY customers must perform an annual e-KYC. This 'once-per-financial-year' verification ensures the continued flow of targeted direct benefit transfers.

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“e-KYC can be done easily sitting at home, free of cost. Supply of refills is not affected in any case. e-KYC ensures transparency, establishes clear eligibility, weeds out ghost consumers, and discourages diversion of LPG,” the post clarified.

The widespread misconception arose after an earlier ministry statement on March 15 which noted, “All domestic LPG consumers are required to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (e-KYC).”

India currently has over 330 million LPG customers, including 105.1 million Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries. e-KYC is mandatory for all PMUY beneficiaries to remain eligible for deposit-free LPG connections.

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