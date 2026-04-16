LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Know Key Details About Dates, Eligibility

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (LIC HFL) has announced the LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 notification for junior assistants. There are a total of 180 openings across various states and cities, presenting an opportunity for candidates to join the housing finance arm of India's largest insurance provider.

Aspiring applicants can submit their applications online after confirming they meet the specified eligibility requirements. The application window is open till April 30. Candidates are encouraged to finalise their applications well in advance.

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026: Key Dates

Individuals intending to apply for the LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026 should make note of key dates to ensure they don't miss the deadline, as the registration process has started today (April 16). According to the timeline given, the final date for registration is April 30, while the online exam is tentatively set for the first week of June 2026.

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LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria And Total Vacancies

To be eligible for the post of junior assistant, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of April 1, meaning they should have been born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2005. The age criterion is a key part of the recruitment rules and will be strictly applied during the selection process.

Applicants must also hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a government-recognised university with at least 55% aggregate marks. Candidates who completed their education through correspondence, distance learning, or part-time courses will not be considered eligible, and all applicants must have working knowledge of computers along with basic operating skills.

A state-wise vacancy breakup shows Karnataka leading the list at 29 vacancies, followed by Maharashtra with 25, Telangana with 24, Tamil Nadu with 21, and Madhya Pradesh with 18. Other major allocations include Uttar Pradesh at 13, West Bengal at 9, Andhra Pradesh at 8, Bihar and Odisha at 7 each, while Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Kerala have 3 vacancies each.

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Smaller allocations are shown for Gujarat with two vacancies and Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand with one vacancy each. The table indicates a total of 180 vacancies across states and regions, suggesting a limited but widely distributed recruitment drive with the highest concentration in southern states.

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment: Selection Process

The LIC HFL Junior Assistant selection process will be conducted in two stages, starting with an online examination followed by an interview. The online test will be 120 minutes long and will include 200 objective-type questions from English, reasoning, general awareness, numerical ability, and computer knowledge, with 0.25 marks deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates who score well in the online examination will be shortlisted for the interview round, which will decide the final selection. This two-tier process is meant to assess both the academic knowledge and overall suitability of applicants for the junior assistant role.

LIC HFL Jr Assistant Recruitment: Salary Package

The LIC HFL Junior Assistant post comes with an attractive salary package plus additional benefits. Selected candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 20,000 per month, along with a meal allowance of around Rs 5,000 per month.

In addition to the fixed salary, employees will also be entitled to HRA, medical insurance, PF, and other allowances. The role includes performance-based incentives and annual increments of up to 10% of basic pay.

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