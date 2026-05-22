CBSE Extends Deadline For Obtaining Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopies: What Are The Next Steps?

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations in 2026 will now have until Sunday, May 24, to submit their applications for obtaining photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets. The Central Board of Secondary Education released a circular on May 22 which stated the following:

The CBSE Website has been facing unprecedented traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions. Hence, in an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind, the Board is extending the last date for obtaining scanned photocopy of answer book of Class XII Board Examinations. The following will now be applicable: PREVIOUS LAST DATE MENTIONED: 23.05.2026 EXTENDED LAST DATE: 24.05.2026. It is also informed that students will have up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer book for applying for the next step of Verification of Issues Observed/Re-evaluation. Candidates are advised to make use of the extended timeline and apply accordingly. All terms and Conditions mentioned earlier remain the same.

This is the second extension which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided after extending it from the original May 22 date due to technical glitches.

The board extended the deadline following widespread complaints from students who faced server issues and difficulties accessing the portal when it was first activated. The answer sheet photocopy facility is the mandatory first step in CBSE's three-tier post-result evaluation process, allowing students to review how their papers were evaluated before proceeding with verification or re-evaluation requests.

In a significant relief for students, CBSE has reduced the application fee from Rs 500 to just Rs 100 per subject, making the process more accessible and affordable. Students can apply for scanned copies of one or multiple subjects depending on their requirement.

How To Apply For CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopy

Step 1: Visit the official site pvr.cbseit.in/pvr/

Step 2: Locate an option to request a photocopy of your answer sheet.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and admit card number.

Step 4: Complete Your Details – Roll Number, Class, and Subjects for which you need the photocopy.

Step 5: Payment must be processed online via the portal.

Step 6: After CBSE handles your request, a scanned version of your answer sheet will be made available.

Step 7: Download it and examine it thoroughly.

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What Comes Next: Verification And Re-evaluation Timeline

Following the photocopy application window, CBSE will activate the verification of marks and re-evaluation portal from May 26 to May 29, 2026. Students who identify marking errors or discrepancies after reviewing their downloaded answer sheets can apply for these services during this four-day window.

How To Apply for CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Re-evaluation

Follow these steps to apply for revaluation

Step 1: Request a digital version of the graded answer sheet

Students need to initially petition for a digital copy of their graded answer sheet for the respective subject.

Students need to initially petition for a digital copy of their graded answer sheet for the respective subject. Step 2: Analyse the given marks carefully

Upon receiving the digital version, students ought to scrutinise the evaluation against the official CBSE grading guidelines.

Upon receiving the digital version, students ought to scrutinise the evaluation against the official CBSE grading guidelines. Step 3: Report inconsistencies

Should any discrepancies, unanswered items, or issues arise, students may present their findings to the board.

Should any discrepancies, unanswered items, or issues arise, students may present their findings to the board. Step 4: Subject expert review

A committee of subject specialists will assess the appeal before rendering the final judgement.

The verification of marks process checks for totalling errors, unmarked answers, and accuracy in mark entry, while re-evaluation involves independent examiners reassessing specific answers. Students are advised to review their scanned answer sheets carefully using the official CBSE marking scheme before deciding whether to apply for verification or re-evaluation.

CBSE has clarified that marks after re-evaluation can increase, decrease, or remain unchanged, and the board's decision will be final and binding. All applications must be submitted online only, with no offline requests being entertained.

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