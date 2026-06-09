Kerala Weather Today: IMD Issues Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert For Kerala On June 9; Check Detailed Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala on June 9 as the southwest monsoon continues to advance across the country. The monsoon has progressed into most parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Although its onset over Kerala was delayed by three days compared to normal and five days beyond the IMD's forecast date, weather officials said the overall progress of the monsoon remains nearly normal.

According to the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Kerala on June 9. It also stated that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm is likely over Kerala during the next seven days.

As per IMD Kerala, Chalakudy town in Thrissur district recorded the highest rainfall of 88.2 mm on June 8.

Kerala Weather: IMD Issues Red Alert For These Districts

The IMD has, meanwhile, issued a red alert for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of Kerala on June 9, forecasting heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm) to very heavy rainfall (12- 20 cm) with extremely heavy rainfall (> 20 cm) at isolated places within 24 hours.

Kerala Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Districts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wayanad and Malappuram districts of Kerala on June 9, forecasting heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm) to very heavy rainfall (12- 20 cm) at isolated places within 24 hours.

Kerala Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For These Districts

A yellow alert has also been announced for most districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall through June 11. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad & Lakshadweep are expected to receive heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm) at isolated places within 24 hours.

Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places across Kerala and Lakshadweep between June 8 and June 13, the IMD added.

IMD has also stated that strong surface winds with speed occasionally reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep on 9th and 10th June.

Check detailed district-level forecast for Kerala and Lakshdweep below

ALSO READ: Kerala on Red Alert as Heavy Rain Batters State; Monsoon Advances Across India

Monsoon In Next Few Days

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather's vice president (climate and meteorology) Mahesh Palawat said the monsoon is currently advancing at a healthy pace and is expected to cover all of northwest India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, parts of central India, Jharkhand, and east Bihar over the next two to three days.

“We can also expect the monsoon to reach south Gujarat by June 16-17. Pre-monsoon activity will increase in the west and northwest India,” Palawat said.

The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Nandyal, Chennai, Kailashahar, Lamding, and North Lakhimpur. The IMD also noted that maximum temperatures remained 2°C to 4°C above normal at several locations across Maharashtra, Telangana, the northeastern states, and isolated parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

ALSO READ: IMD: Monsoon Arrives In Maharashtra As Scheduled Despite Kerala Delay

Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to stay updated with official weather forecasts and follow local advisories as heavy rainfall activity intensifies.

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