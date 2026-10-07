Kasara Traffic And Power Block: Schedule, Suburban Local Trains Cancellation, Rescheduling And More

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced special traffic and power blocks at Kasara this week, affecting suburban locals and a few long-distance trains on the Asangaon-Kasara section.

The work is linked to the Asangaon-Kasara third line and the R&D extension on the IGP side in the UP yard at Kasara, the division said.

Why The Block Is Needed

Railway officials said all three UP yard lines at Kasara will be upgraded to full-length lines, so longer trains can be handled and regulated more efficiently.

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The new Asangaon-Kasara third line is expected to add capacity and ease train movement.

The division said the upgrades would make operations faster and safer and reduce congestion at Kasara Yard.

Daytime Block Dates

A special traffic and power block will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Suburban services will not be available between Asangaon and Kasara during the block, and Kasara-bound locals will be short-terminated or originate at Asangaon.

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Kasara 19, 21, 23 and 25 will operate up to Asangaon at 01:10 p.m., 02:17 p.m., 02:46 p.m. and 04:50 p.m. Kasara 24, 26, 28 and 30 will run from Asangaon at 04:12 p.m., 04:54 p.m., 05:39 p.m. and 06:54 p.m.. Kasara 32 will leave Kasara at 08:35 p.m.

On the down line, the last CSMT-Kasara local before the block is N 17, leaving CSMT at 12:30 p.m. The first after it is N 27, leaving CSMT at 06:28 p.m.

On the up line, the last Kasara-CSMT local before the block is N 22 at 02:42 p.m., and the first afterwards is N 32 at 08:35 p.m., which will start 20 minutes late.

Night Block On October 8-9

A separate night block will be held on Thursday-Friday night. Down locals Kasara 35 (10:47 p.m.) and Kasara 1 (00:08 am) are cancelled, as are up locals Thane-Titwala 6 (11:14 p.m.) and Kasara 2 (03.51 a.m.).

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The last down local before the block is N 33, leaving CSMT at 09:32 p.m. The first after it is N 3, leaving CSMT at 04:19 a.m. On the up line, N 36 leaves Kasara at 10:00 p.m. before the block, and N 4 at 04:59 a.m.afterwards.

Mail And Express Trains Rescheduled

Five long-distance trains will leave late. On October 8, the 12167 LTT-Banaras Express will leave at 04:00 a.m., the 12141 LTT-Patliputra Express at 04:15 a.m.and the 11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express at 04:00 a.m.

On October 9, the 22177 CSMT-Varanasi Express will leave at 04:15 a.m. and the 22538 LTT-Gorakhpur Express at 04:30 a.m. Some mail and express trains will also be regulated between Kasara and Igatpuri.

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