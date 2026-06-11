JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download @exams.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JIPMAT provisional answer key for 2026 on June 10, 2026, on its official portal, exams.nta.ac.in. In addition to the answer key, the JIPMAT response sheet has also been made available. Candidates can match their recorded answers with the provisional answer key to calculate their probable scores.

JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key: Direct Link

The direct link to access JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 is provided here -> Direct Link

JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official JIPMAT site at exams.nta.nic.in here: https://exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/

Step 2: Select the 'Answer Key Challenge for JIPMAT – 2026' option found on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on 'Answer Key Challenge for JIPMAT – 2026' after which you will be directed to the login interface of the exam portal.

Step 4: Input the application ID along with the birth date or password.

Step 5: Complete the security verification code and hit the submit button.

Step 6: Upon logging in, the dashboard will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Choose the “Retrieve Answer Key” feature from the menu section.

Step 8: The JIPMAT 2026 answer key will be displayed in PDF format. Download it.

Step 9: Match the answer key with your response sheet to calculate potential scores.

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JIPMAT Answer key 2026: Objection window

The JIPMAT objection period is currently open, allowing candidates to contest the final answer key until June 12, 2026, at 10:00 PM, with a fee of ₹200 per query. After assessing all raised objections, the authorities will issue the final answer key in July 2026, which will be used to calculate the JIPMAT results.

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JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key: Marking scheme

The JIPMAT marking scheme awards +4 marks for each correct answer, deducts 1 mark for every wrong answer, and gives 0 marks for unanswered questions.

JIPMAT 2026 Answer key: Steps after objection are submitted

Challenges posed by candidates are evaluated by a group of subject matter specialists. Should any candidate's challenge be deemed valid, the JIPMAT Answer Key is updated and implemented across all candidates' answers accordingly. Subsequently, the definitive JIPMAT answer key 2026 is published, followed by the preparation and announcement of the results.

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