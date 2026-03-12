Iran-US-Israel Conflict Triggers LPG Shortage, Hits Mumbai Midday Meals; BMC Schools Forced To Serve Bananas

The ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel has begun affecting Mumbai's civic school Midday Meal Scheme. Due to the severe shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), some schools distributed bananas to students instead of cooked meals, according to reports.

As demands for nutrition reached, cooked meals, including items like lentils (dal), rice, vegetables, and, in some cases, fruits, allocated by the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana (PM POSHAN) scheme could not be met due to the LPG (cooking gas) shortage impacting the mid-day meal program in city schools, threatening to disrupt food supply to nearly 5,40,000 students.

The secretary of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Vijay Kumar Kanojia, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister seeking 'immediate action' over the LPG issue.

“If action is not taken, the supply of mid-day meals may be disrupted, and lakhs of children may be deprived of their Right to Food, which is part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” Kanojia stated in the letter.

"Insufficient supply of cylinders is hampering the whole process, as they are unable to cook and supply meals to schools on a regular basis," Kanojia added.

“If the present situation continues, lakhs of students may be deprived of their constitutional right to food and nutrition, which will adversely affect their health, education, and overall development.”

He urged prompt action by the state government. “Your prompt action in this matter will help safeguard the constitutional rights, nutrition, and welfare of lakhs of school children,” he penned in the letter.

What is the Mid-Day Meal Scheme?

The Midday Meal Scheme is an initiative of PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) funded by the Centre. The scheme was introduced to tackle malnutrition and improve attendance among enrolled students.

The meal categories are decided based on nutrient-based meals for primary (450+ calories) and upper primary (700+ calories) students. The scheme covers free meals for children in classes I-VIII (ages 6-14) in government and aided schools.

