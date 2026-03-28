IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport After Engine Failure

An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi made a safe emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after developing an engine malfunction in mid-air, prompting the airport to declare a full emergency at 10:39 am, said officials.

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 579, was carrying 160 passengers, according to the report.

An official said the Boeing 737-800 aircraft reported a problem while approaching the capital. “The pilot reported a failure of one engine,” the official said, adding that authorities immediately activated full emergency procedures at the airport.

The plane landed safely at around 10:59 am, and it touched down on runway 28 at 10:52 am.

Emergency response teams, including fire and medical personnel, were placed on standby as a precaution. While Delhi Fire Services official said the department received a call about the emergency landing at 10:53 am.

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The official further said that “all passengers were safely deplaned,” while airline staff and the Delhi International Airport Limited terminal operations team assisted those on board.

The aircraft had about 6.4 hours of fuel on board when the emergency unfolded, and no dangerous goods were reported onboard, according to the report.

An investigation has been initiated to determine what caused the engine failure.

The incident came a month after a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Leh returned to the capital after a technical issue involving one of its engines. In that case, a SpiceJet spokesperson said there was “no fire warning in the cockpit,” and the aircraft landed safely.

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