India Secures Top FATF Role As Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice-President

India has secured a landmark position at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal being elected as Vice-President of the global financial crime watchdog.

The appointment marks the first time an Indian official has been elected to the apex leadership of the FATF, the inter-governmental body established by the G7 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other threats to the international financial system.

Aggarwal, an IAS officer, currently serves as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. He previously held the position of Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue and represented India as Head of Delegation to the FATF.

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Announcing the development, the Ministry of Culture said in a post on X: "A historic milestone for India on the global stage! Shri Vivek Aggarwal (IAS), Secretary, Ministry of Culture, GOI, has been elected as the Vice-President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), marking the very first time India will hold this apex leadership position."

The ministry said the appointment places an Indian official in a key leadership role at the organisation responsible for setting global standards in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

"It reflects the immense trust and credibility India has built across more than 200 jurisdictions, highlighting the nation's proactive role in shaping global policy on emerging risks like digital payments and virtual assets," the ministry said.

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The statement added that the election underscores the international community's confidence in India's institutions and its growing role in strengthening global financial integrity.

Headquartered in Paris, the FATF develops standards and evaluates countries' efforts to tackle illicit financial flows, terror financing and proliferation financing. Its decisions can have significant implications for cross-border investments, financial markets and international banking systems.

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