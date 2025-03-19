Brazil vs Haiti Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Brazil and Haiti will both be searching for their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face off on June 19.
Brazil made a sluggish start to their campaign, settling for a 1-1 draw against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco. Ismail Saibari handed Morocco the lead in the 21st minute, but Vinícius Júnior restored parity just 11 minutes later as the two sides shared the points.
Haiti, meanwhile, endured a disappointing return to the World Cup stage after a 52-year absence. The Caribbean nation fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Scotland, with John McGinn's strike proving decisive.
As things stand, Brazil and Haiti are at the third and fourth place respectively in Group C.
Match Start Time, Venue
The game between Haiti and Brazil will kick off at 6 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be the venue for this match.
Match Referee
Alejandro Hernández of Spain will be the referee for this contest.
Head-to-Head
- Matches Played: 3
- Brazil wins: 3
Form Guide
- Brazil: D-W-W-W-L-D
- Haiti: L-L-W-L-D-W
Brazil
Squad
- Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton
- Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhees, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley
- Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta
- Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior
Possible Starting XI: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhees, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes; Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.
Haiti
Squad
- Goalkeepers: Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre, Johny Placide
- Defenders: Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Experience, Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy
- Midfielders: Carl Fred Sainte, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon
- Forwards: Josue Casimir, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr., Yassin Fortune, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Ruben Providence
Possible Starting 11: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Ade, Martin Experience; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, JeanJacques; Louicius Deedson, Josue Casimir, Ruben Providence; Wilson Isidor. Coach: Sebastien Migne
Players to Watch
- Vinicius Junior (Brazil): Vinicius scored Brazil's first goal of this World Cup. Having previuosly played under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, the 25-year-old will be hungry to add to his World Cup tally and help Brazil to their first win of the tournament.
- Ruben Providence (Haiti): The 24-year-old has had the experience of playing at some of the best clubs of Europe, including PSG and Roma. The French-born is known for his technical flair, sharp movement.
How To Watch LIVE Telecast?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.
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How To Watch LIVE Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.
ALSO READ: Zee5 Faces FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Backlash Over Paid Highlights And Excessive Ads
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