Brazil vs Haiti Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Brazil and Haiti will both be searching for their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face off on June 19.

Brazil made a sluggish start to their campaign, settling for a 1-1 draw against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco. Ismail Saibari handed Morocco the lead in the 21st minute, but Vinícius Júnior restored parity just 11 minutes later as the two sides shared the points.

Haiti, meanwhile, endured a disappointing return to the World Cup stage after a 52-year absence. The Caribbean nation fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Scotland, with John McGinn's strike proving decisive.

As things stand, Brazil and Haiti are at the third and fourth place respectively in Group C.

Match Start Time, Venue

The game between Haiti and Brazil will kick off at 6 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will be the venue for this match.

Match Referee

Alejandro Hernández of Spain will be the referee for this contest.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 3

Brazil wins: 3

Form Guide

Brazil: D-W-W-W-L-D Haiti: L-L-W-L-D-W

Brazil

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhees, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley

Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhees, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta

Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior

Possible Starting XI: Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhees, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes; Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Haiti

Squad

Goalkeepers : Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre, Johny Placide

: Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre, Johny Placide Defenders : Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Experience, Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy

: Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Experience, Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy Midfielders : Carl Fred Sainte, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon

: Carl Fred Sainte, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon Forwards: Josue Casimir, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr., Yassin Fortune, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Ruben Providence

Possible Starting 11: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Ade, Martin Experience; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, JeanJacques; Louicius Deedson, Josue Casimir, Ruben Providence; Wilson Isidor. Coach: Sebastien Migne

Players to Watch

Vinicius Junior (Brazil): Vinicius scored Brazil's first goal of this World Cup. Having previuosly played under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, the 25-year-old will be hungry to add to his World Cup tally and help Brazil to their first win of the tournament.

Vinicius scored Brazil's first goal of this World Cup. Having previuosly played under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, the 25-year-old will be hungry to add to his World Cup tally and help Brazil to their first win of the tournament. Ruben Providence (Haiti): The 24-year-old has had the experience of playing at some of the best clubs of Europe, including PSG and Roma. The French-born is known for his technical flair, sharp movement.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled Online After Forgettable World Cup 2026 Opener As DR Congo Make History

How To Watch LIVE Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Zee5 Faces FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Backlash Over Paid Highlights And Excessive Ads

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