Karnataka Clears Rs 7,500-Crore Projects In Major Jobs Push; Kaynes, Bellatrix Among Top Investors

The Karnataka government has approved 55 industrial projects involving investments of Rs 7,506 crore that are expected to create more than 28,000 jobs across the state, according to media reports. The approvals were granted by the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) at its meeting held on June 19.

Reports further added that Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said 41 of the approved projects will come up outside Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts under the state's 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, which aims to promote industrial growth across other regions of Karnataka.

Among the biggest investments cleared by the committee are Kaynes Electronics' Rs 495 crore project in Chamarajanagar district, SFO Technologies' Rs 490 crore investment in Doddaballapur, Orbit Industrial Parks' Rs 454 crore project in Kolar, Terra Circuits' Rs 441 crore investment in Vijayapura, Bellatrix Aerospace's Rs 404 crore project in Bengaluru Rural and JSW Port Logistics Pvt Ltd's Rs 380 crore investment in Ballari.

Other major proposals include Shahi Exports' Rs 337 crore project in Kalaburagi, Infragalaxy's Rs 300 crore investment in Dakshina Kannada, Hi-Tech Metallics' Rs 250 crore project in Vijayapura, Praxair India's Rs 210 crore investment in Hoskote, Sobha Realty's Rs 201.1 crore project in Bengaluru Urban and RMZ's Rs 198.6 crore investment in M Hosahalli, Hoskote.

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The committee also approved investments by Rhone Power, which will invest Rs 177.2 crore in Gadag, Vahini Polytech with Rs 170 crore in Tumakuru, Aries Refinery with Rs 157.4 crore in Kolar, Jurozin Developers with Rs 137 crore, Urbeno Realty with Rs 125 crore, Ayatana Hospitality with Rs 110.2 crore in Kodagu and Bulk Liquid Solutions with Rs 110 crore in Bengaluru Rural.

Patil said four of the approved proposals involve foreign direct investment (FDI). Taiwan-based Teaming Automation, South Korea's YJ Link, Germany's Revum and Japan-based Shinko will together invest Rs 314.4 crore, with their projects expected to create 503 jobs.

According to the minister, most of the approved projects are in the aerospace, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and general engineering sectors. Of the 55 projects, 35 involve investments exceeding Rs 50 crore each, while another 15 projects fall in the Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore investment range. In addition, five companies have received approvals for expansion projects involving a combined investment of nearly Rs 224 crore.

The Karnataka government said the approved projects are expected to generate more than 28,000 employment opportunities while supporting industrial growth beyond Bengaluru and strengthening the state's position as a manufacturing and technology hub.

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